27-year-old German soldier detained on suspicion of terror

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Germany arrested another soldier suspected of terrorism. 27-year-old Maximilian T. is allegedly an accomplice taken into custody in late April, a soldier of the Bundeswehr, Report informs referring to TASS.

"The accused is strongly suspected of planning a severe act of violence against the state out of a right-wing extremist conviction," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The soldier is also believed to be an accomplice of the right-wing lieutenant Franco A., who was arrested at the end of April and had registered as a refugee to carry out xenophobic attacks.

Thus it was possible to establish that the soldiers of the Bundeswehr 2015, posing as one Syrian refugee was granted asylum in Germany, hiding the presence of German citizenship. According to one version, he was going to attack and throw the gun at the crime scene and fingerprint analysis on the gun would convince the investigation that the attack was the work of migrants from Syria. According to another version, the serviceman intended to enter the territory of the refugee center in which he was registered and arrange shooting there.