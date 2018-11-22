Another European country protests against oil prices

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of people joined the turmoil over gasoline prices in Belgium.

Report informs citing the foreign media that the incidents occurred near the city of Nivelles, where the refinery is located.

About 400 people participated in clashes with the police. They threw stones and Molotov cocktails on the police officers and smashed the windows of cars beside them with iron rods.

In addition, the protesters blocked traffic on the motorways leading to Brussels. According to RTBF, 120 policemen arrived at the scene, water cannons were used against the crowd. Most violators of the public order managed to escape, 30 people were arrested. Protests against the increase in gasoline prices spread to Belgium from France, where nearly 500 people suffered in 'Yellow vests' protests.