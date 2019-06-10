Another bloody act committed by Armenia serves to increase tensions in the region - MFA

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/3301ff5eb4ec440c1fe7b6e722042ee5/9b6f3c76-d63e-4278-b9ba-4e48b44eda05_292.jpg

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has released a statement over the death of the Azerbaijani soldier as a result of diversion of the Armenian armed forces, Report informs.

The statement reads that another bloody act committed by the Armenian side ahead of the upcoming meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia to be mediated by the Minsk Group co-chairs, serves to undermine negotiations on the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to increase tensions in the region.

"We stress that the entire responsibility for the implementation of this scenario lies solely with Armenia and its leadership," the Foreign Ministry said.