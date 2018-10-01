 Top
    Another 5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

    Epicenter of tremors was 101 km northwest of Palu, with a population of about 282 thousand people

    Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 has occurred in Indonesia today, US Geological Survey reported.

    Report informs citing TASS that the epicenter of the tremors was 101 kilometers northwest of Palu city with a population of about 282,000 people. Hearth of tremors was at a depth of 10 km.

    Information about the victims and destruction has not been reported.

    Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 occurred in the province of Central Sulawesi on September 28, and 170 repeated shocks were recorded in almost two days.

     According to the latest data, more than 1,200 people were killed and hudreds were seriously injured as a result.

