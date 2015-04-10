Unknown attacked US Embassy in Qatar

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ Anonymous attacked the US Embassy in the capital of Qatar, Doha.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS Agency, it was said in a diplomatic mission statement for the media. As a result of the attack Embassy guard injured, the offender arrested.

The US Embassy warned citizens in Qatar, about the necessity "to maintain increased vigilance, avoid crowded places and large gatherings of people, carefully plan movement in advance, not to distinguish oneself in public", the statement declares.