Anomalous heat kills 54 people in Canada

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ / Due to the anomalous heat in the province of Quebec in Eastern Canada, 54 people were killed in seven days, Report informs citing the CBC.

According to the Ministry, during the week most people (28) died in Montreal. Many of the victims were over 65 years old and had "physical or mental health problems," the Ministry said.

About 60% of those who died from heat in Montreal are single men living in high-rise buildings and did not have air conditioning in the apartment.

This week, the temperature in Quebec rose to 34°C.

On July 5, ambulances left for 1 thousand 378 calls, which is 30% higher than normal. Weather forecasters predict that in the next two days the temperature will be at 29°C.