Anomalous heat kills 30 in Spain

Thirty people have died since July from the heat in Spain, only in Catalonia, the victims of heat were 23 people, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

In Catalonia, on July 24, thirteen men and ten women became victims of hot weather, the youngest - 41 years old, the oldest - hundred years old. 67 people had heat stroke.

Along with this, local media reported the deaths of people in other Spanish regions - four in Extremadura, two in Murcia and one in Andalucia.