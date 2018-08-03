Anomalous heat kills 29 people in South Korea

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ / Anomalous heat lasts for more than two weeks in South Korea, as the air temperature rises steadily above 35˚ C, Report informs citing the Kommersant.

August 1 was the hottest day in Seoul in the last 111 years — the thermometer scale rose to 39.6 C.

Many citizens cannot bear such conditions, cases of heat stroke have become more frequent, heath of people with cardiovascular diseases have deteriorated. According to the Korean Ministry of Health, 29 people were killed only from the heat stroke.