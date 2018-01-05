 Top
    Announced number of Muslims in United States

    At the end of century, Muslims will be more than Christians

    Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Muslims in the United States reached 3.45 million. 

    Report informs citing the TASS, Pew Research Center in US has said.

    According to information, in last 7 years, the number of Muslims in the country increased by 700,000.

    In 2050, the number of Muslims in the United States is expected to reach 8.1 million.

    In 2015, the number of Muslims worldwide was 1.8 billion. By 2060, their number is estimated to be 3 billion. At the end of century, the number of Muslims is predicted to be more than Christians.

