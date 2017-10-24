Angela Merkel will serve as Chancellor until Cabinet of Ministers formed

© CDU

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has officially asked Chancellor Angela Merkel to continue to serve as head of state until the new cabinet is formed.

Report informs citing the TASS, the first meeting of the Bundestag's new call will be held in Berlin today and the term of the government and the Kans will expire after the formation of the new composition of the parliament.

According to the German constitution, if the president's request is expired after the expiration of the term of the Kans, he is obliged to carry out his duties until successor is appointed.

Notably, The Christian Democratic Union (XDB), led by Angela Merkel, won more seats (26.8%) German federal election on September 24.