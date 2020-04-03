Angela Merkel returns to office after quarantine stint

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has left her Berlin home for the first time in almost two weeks after she self-isolation following contact with a COVID-19-infected doctor.

Merkel has returned to her office, where she will continue to observe social distancing rules and lead the country via video and audio conferencing official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Seibert said.

She learned on March 22 that a doctor who vaccinated her two days before contracted the virus.

Merkel was tested several times, with all tests coming back negative.

While in isolation, Merkel kept working and held government meetings via video link.