    Andrea Leadsom quits leadership race for UK Premier post

    She now supports the candidacy of Theresa May

    Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ A candidate for prime minister of the UK from the Conservative Party, Andrea Leadsom quits leadership race, paving way for Theresa May to become PM.

    Report informs referring to Bloomberg, she said that the country needs for a short time to determine the prime minister: “Theresa May will provide the authority and the leadership necessary to unite the Conservative party and take the country forward in the coming weeks and months. Andrea’s decision, which is both brave and principled, allows that process to begin immediately. I have no doubt Theresa will make an excellent party leader and prime minister”.

    Current Prime Minister David Cameron said he intends to resign after the UK voted to leave the EU.

