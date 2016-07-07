An explosion rocks Bangladesh

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ One killed, at least twelve people were injured in Bangladesh on Thursday in an explosion in front of the place of prayer for the Muslim holiday. Report informs referring to the Xinhua agency.

The incident occurred at 117 kilometers from the capital Dhaka in the village Sholak, known for its open platform for thousands of Muslims who gathered on Thursday to perform Eid prayers.

The wounded included several policemen responsible. A killed person reportedly was a police official.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.