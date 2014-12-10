Amnesty: Israeli strikes on Gaza buildings 'war crimes'

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli air strikes on four high-rise buildings in the final days of this summer's conflict in Gaza amounted to war crimes, Amnesty International says.

Evidence suggested the destruction was "carried out deliberately and with no military justification", a new report by the human rights group found.

It called for an independent and impartial investigation to be opened, informs Report citing BBC.

Israel said the report made unfounded allegations and ignored Hamas' use of the buildings for military purposes.

In a statement, the Israeli embassy in London said Amnesty should be investigating the Palestinian rocket attacks on Israeli civilians instead.

The 50-day conflict in Gaza between Israel and militant groups led by Hamas left at least 2,189 Palestinians dead, including more than 1,486 civilians, according to the UN, and 11,000 injured. On the Israeli side, 67 soldiers and six civilians were killed, with scores more wounded.