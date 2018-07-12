Americans named best President of US

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ / Nearly half of US citizens have named Barack Obama the best President during their lifetime, giving him first or second place.

Report informs, it is confirmed by the results of a survey by the American Pew Research Center.

It is reported that 2002 Americans were asked in free form to answer the question: "Which of the presidents was best in his job during your life" ? The final results took into account the first two places.

According to the study, 44% of Americans named Barack Obama first or second, 33% chose Bill Clinton, while 32% consider the best President of the United States was Ronald Reagan.

It is noted that 19% of American citizens chose as first or second option of the current head of state Donald Trump.