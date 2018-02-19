Americans name the best president of United States

© The Inquisitr

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The United States traditionally marks one of their state holidays - the Presidents' Day, Report informs citing the TASS.

Ahead of the holiday, Gallup sociological service published the results of national survey, aimed at revealing how Americans assess the activity of their recent presidents (current President Donald Trump excluded).

John Kennedy (occupied the presidential post from 1961 until 1963) leads the list with 86% of respondents hailing his activity as the head of state. He is followed by Ronald Reagan (from 1981 until 1989) - 72%, George Bush Sr. (from 1989 until 1993) - 64%, Barack Obama (from 2009 until 2017), Bill Clinton (from 1993 until 2001) - 62%, Gerald Ford (from 1974 until 1977)-58%, Jimmie Carter (from 1977 until 1981) - 55%, George Bush Jr. (from 2001 until 2009) - 53%, Lindon Johnson (from 1963 until 1969) - 48% and Richard Nickson (from 1969 until 1974) - 28%.

The survey conducted on February 5-11 involved 1,500 Americans. Error does not exceed 3%.