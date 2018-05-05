American University is missing Weapons-Grade Plutonium

© AFP 2018 / Toru Hanai

Baku. May 5. REPORT.AZ/ Staff of Idaho State University of US have lost a small amount of weapons -grade plutonium and have been fined.

Report informs referring to foreign media, the US Nuclear Regulation Commission fined a university of $ 8.5 thousand for losing 1 gram of plutonium-239 which is used for university’s researchs.

The Commission reported that the plutonium sample have been lost since 2004 till 2017. The place of sample has not been determined yet.

However, the Commission reported that one gram of material is not sufficient to make bombs. Notably, plutonium-239 is used to create nuclear weapons.

