American trained children for terrorist attacks in camp

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ / US authorities arrested a man who kidnapped his disabled son and organized a camp where children were prepared to commit armed terrorist attacks in American schools, Report informs citing the AP.

Detained Siraj Wahhaj kidnapped his four-year-old son, who lived in Georgia with his mother in December last year. The child’s body, that needed regular medical care was found in the training camp, which Wahhaj organized in the state of New Mexico.

Four other adults and 11 children under the age of 15 were also living in the camp, who were trained treatment of firearms, including assault rifles.

It is noted that the children were in a state of severe exhaustion. All suspected have been arrested. They are charged with child abuse.