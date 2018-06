Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ The court sentenced a resident of the US state of Kansas to 30 years in prison for attempting a terrorist attack at the Fort Riley military base in Manhattan,

Report informs, the US Department of Justice has stated.

John Booker, 22, acknowledged that he wanted to kill Americans to support ISIS militants.

According to the plan, he was to become a suicide bomber.

J.Booker was detained in April 2015.