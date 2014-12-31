American police shoot 52-year-old man

Baku. 31 December. REPORT.AZ/ The police shot the man who intended to shoot them in their car in USA. Report informs referring to TASS that the local authorities stated it.

An unnamed man was wanted as a suspected terrorist by law enforcement agencies. The man placed a video on the internet in which he threatened to kill USA police officers and the employees of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Law enforcement wanted to arrest the suspect at his home, but he was able to escape with his car.

After chasing him, the police surrounded the car, however, the man refused to leave the vehicle.

"He wanted to shoot several policemen and crashed into the car of the police chief of Clifton city. The officers shot him several times in order to save themselves," an official representative of the local police department, Michael Chitwood said. According to preliminary reports, a white man who was killed was 52 years old.