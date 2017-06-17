American General: The fact that US have not finished military campaign in Afghanistan is a complete shame

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Former Deputy Chief of Staff of the US Army, General Jack Keane, considers the US military campaign in Afghanistan to be a shame for 16 years and in order to win the war it will be necessary to increase the contingent in the region to 10-20 thousand people.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"We have been in this war for sixteen years, and the fact that we have not finished this favorably developing campaign is a complete shame," he said.

He also added that the decision of the Pentagon to increase the contingent of forces in Afghanistan by four thousand troops, this step is useful, but will not change the alignment of forces in favor of the United States.

"Undoubtedly, 4 thousand people will be useful. But the real question is, will this change the balance of confrontation in our favor? I believe that no. The United States needs to increase its contingent in the region by 10-20 thousand people, and then it will be possible to achieve victory, "he added.

Now there are about 8,4 thousand military personnel in the country.