American forces begin to retreat from Iraq

Member of the Parliamentary Security and Defense Committee, MP Ali Al-Ghanmi, confirmed on Sunday the start of the withdrawal of American forces from bases in which they are located on Iraqi soil.

Report informs citing Al- Arabia, Al-Ghanimi said: "The United States of America has started to leave Iraq, and its forces have begun to physically withdraw from 15 military bases."

He pointed out that "the Americans were restricted to their presence in two bases, the first in Arbil and the second is the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar."

Al-Ghanimi added, "The Americans have a commitment and determination to remain in the two bases (Erbil – Anbar), but the popular and parliamentary pressure insists on their withdrawal from all the bases."