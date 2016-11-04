American expert: Moldova and Ukraine should be the EU members in long term future

Washington. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The biggest challenge for the EU is that it faces so many problems on its table. And one of the main problems is a migrant crisis."

Correspondent of Report with a mission in Washington informs, Dr. Frances Burwell, Director, Program of Transatlantic relations said.

"Stability we have long taken for granted can no longer be taken for granted", said the expert.

Commenting on prospects for the EU’s Eastern Partnership program, she stated: “The program is alive, but it is not the same way as it was."

She noted that Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia stand out from the other members of the program: "I think Moldova and Ukraine should be the EU members in long term future, although Georgia will face challenges because of its geographic location. In short term we should think about how to build tighter ties with these countries", said Frances Burwell.