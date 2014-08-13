American companies to be banned from obtaining data on Russian oil and gas reserves

Baku. August 13. REPORT.AZ/ Americans will be banned from obtaining data on Russian oil and gas reserves. Report informs citing to "Izvestia", the export of primary geological information on oil and gas from Russia for its analysis by US companies will be limited, even a complete ban is possible.

Interdepartmental Commission of Russian Security Council on Environmental Safety requested specialized agencies and special services to develop measures to ensure information security, in order to prevent unauthorized movements of the primary geological information outside the country.

To protect the industry from the actions of the American and European sanctions interdepartmental committee recommended the establishment of a Russian national system of audit of mineral reserves.

At the moment, the largest oil companies in Russia convey geological data, which they have received without the participation of government agencies, on the analysis of the authoritative American firms - Miller & Lents and DeGolyer & MacNaughton.