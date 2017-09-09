 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassadors of Baltic States asked not to call them 'former Soviet republics'

    Ambassadors made an appeal to newspaper Le Monde

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ The ambassadors of the Baltic States – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – in France made an appeal to the French newspaper Le Monde with the request not to call their countries in the publications of the “former republics” of the Soviet Union.

    Report informs citing Interfax, "we would be very grateful if in your articles no longer used the term “former Soviet Republic”, as the above historical and internationally recognized facts would be properly reflected”, stated in the text.

    The ambassadors also stated that their countries did not join the Soviet Union in 1940 voluntarily, but were included in as a result of annexation.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi