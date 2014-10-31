Ambassador urged USA and European countries to recognize the State of Palestine

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Palestinian Ambassador to Azerbaijan commented on Sweden recognition of the State of Palestine.

As Report was told by Ambassador of the State of Palestine to Azerbaijan Nasir Abdul Kareem, he expresses his deep appreciation and gratitude to the government and people of the Sweden Kingdom "for the historical position, based on bilateral friendly relations, international law and international humanitarian law".

"We believe that the recognition of the State of Palestine by Sweden comes from its constant desire to achieve peace between Israel and Palestine. That is why we encourage the United States and European countries to the recognition of the State of Palestine. This will ensure the salvation of the peace process and at the same time will support peace in the region, dialogue, peace negotiations and its supporters."