Ambassador of El Salvador to Bolivia died because clinics refused to accept her

Baku. 25 July .REPORT.AZ / Ambassador of El Salvador to Bolivia Maddeline Vanessa Brizuela Arevalo died of a stroke after several medical institutions refused to accept her.

Report informs citing the newspaper Pagina Siete, the Ambassador asked for help in about seven clinics, but they did not want to help her, saying that they had no places, so they could not accept.

She was eventually admitted to a clinic at the University of France Tamayo. As noted in a medical facility, Ambassador was already in a difficult position, after which she died.

In the building of the Bolivian Foreign Ministry M. Arevalo was posthumously awarded the order of the Liberator Simon Bolivar. The ceremony was attended by the President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, who expressed his condolences on the death of the Ambassador.