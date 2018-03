Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Rohingya refugees from the state of Rakhine in the west of Myanmar has increased up to 90, 000 people during 10 days of the conflict in the region.

The UN observers in the border zone report that Rohingya refugees, whom the Myanmar authorities consider ethnic Bengalis, are accepted by Bangladesh.

According to witnesses, some refugees are wounded, as well as from a firearm.