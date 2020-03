© Getty https://report.az/storage/news/07d76140d96fc56f5f565cdabd8ad957/9c2b1cd4-54db-41c3-92a6-80b3686cbd84_292.jpg

According to the latest information on mainland China, about 80.7 thousand people contracted the new type of coronavirus, while beyond for over 37 thousand, the number of deaths after infection with the virus exceeded 4.5 thousand.

Notably, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Ghebreyesus called the COVID-19 viral disease a pandemic.

Later, US President Donald Trump said that the US would ban entry from Europe for 30 days.