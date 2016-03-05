 Top
    Almost 100,000 sign petition to arrest Bill Clinton

    This is a call for the immediate arrest of President Bill Clinton

    Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Almost 100,000 people have signed a petition that calls on Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey to arrest and prosecute President Bill Clinton for allegedly committing a “3rd degree Voter Violation Felony” on election day, Report informs citing the foreign media.

    “This is a call for the immediate arrest of President Bill Clinton for clear, knowing and egregious violation of the campaign laws to swing an election in a significant way,” the petition reads. “Choosing the critical battleground state of Massachusetts, Bill Clinton should immediately be subject to arrest and prosecution.”

    In addition, a smaller group of Bernie Sanders supporters will hold a rally at the State House on Saturday afternoon to call for a revote. A Facebook event titled “Stop the Clintons from Stealing the Election – Revolt for a Revote!” has just over 100 committed attendees.

    The accusations began after Clinton and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh went inside a polling place in West Roxbury on Tuesday to shake hands, chat up voters, pose for photos, and thank election volunteers. A spokeswoman for Walsh’s office said that the two were not campaigning inside the polling place.

