Almazbek Atambaev called residents of country to take critical attitude to statements and actions of number of politicians

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev called on to residents of the republic to remain calm and take a critical attitude to the statements and actions of a number of politicians.

Report informs citing the TASS, he stated this in his address to the people in connection with the 12th anniversary of the revolution.

According to the Kyrgyz leader, today it is important not to succumb to provocations of those politicians who, for the sake of satisfying their own mercenary interests, try to split society and destabilize situation in the country.