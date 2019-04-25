All Sri Lanka Catholic church services suspended until security improves

All Catholic churches in Sri Lanka will remain closed "until the security improves" on the island.

Report informs citing the TASS that the due information referring to AFP.

"On the advice of the security forces we are keeping all churches closed," the priest said. "There will be no public mass said until further notice."

A series of terrorist attacks occurred on April 21 in Sri Lanka. Nine suicide bombers, who are citizens of Sri Lanka, were involved in a series of attacks, while more than 70 people were detained during the investigation.

Following the terrorist attacks, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that all schools in the country

would be closed for two days, as well as universities would terminate work until further orders.