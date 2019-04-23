All public schools in Sri Lanka closed until April 29

© REUTERS / Athit Perawongmetha https://report.az/storage/news/e09b389836d05df560ee5ba2015fd2da/7e95277b-64ae-4eeb-a3b8-91f933eed639_292.jpg

All public schools in Sri Lanka will be closed until April 29, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Ada Derana portal informs citing the Ministry of Education that earlier the authorities of the island announced that all schools of the country would be closed on April 22 and 23. Classes in private Catholic schools are suspended until 29 April.

The Ministry of Education has decided to extend the holidays in all public schools until 29 April as a precautionary measure.

It is also noted that the country declared mourning in connection with the tragedy.

Notably, the death toll from series of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka reached 310 people.

The number of detainees over explosions in Sri Lanka has reached 40.