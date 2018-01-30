All detainees in case of Saudi Arabia corruption released

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ All detainees were released from Riyadh's Ritz-Carlton hotel, where they were held as part of an anti-corruption campaign in Saudi Arabia.

Report informs citing the Reuters, official Saudi source has said.

Since February 14, one of the most luxurious hotels in the capital of the kingdom will begin accepting reservations for booking rooms.

In November 2017, the Supreme Committee to Combat Corruption led by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia ordered to detain 40 influential persons, including members of the royal family, former ministers, military and entrepreneurs.

It was noted that Bakr bin Laden, the head of Saudi Binladin group company and other bin Laden family members who were detained in November, have been released last.