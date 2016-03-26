Algerian security forces eliminated terrorist group in north

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of military operations in Algeria a group of three terrorists was eliminated today.

Report informs citing the TASS, Ministry of National Defence of the North African country says.

According to the ministry, the armed militants were found and destroyed in the area Tadman (province Tizi- Ouzou), located in the north of the country. Security forces got on the trail of the terrorists during a search operation in the forest area Sid Ali Bunab. Dangerous criminal who had joined the group in 2008 among the liquidated militants.

The soldiers also managed to seize the arsenal and equipment terrorists, including machine guns, ammunition, binoculars, materials for making explosives, communications equipment. "The operation in a forest continuing", added in ministry.