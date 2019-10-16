Head of Russia’s FSB unveils number of terror victims around the world

“More than 7,000 people have been killed and injured in terrorist attacks around the world this year,” Aleksandr Bortnikov, director of Russia's Federal Security Service said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that he spoke at the opening of the 18th meeting of heads of special services, security and law enforcement agencies of the FSB partner states in Sochi.

"As a consequence, more than 1,500 attacks were committed around the world in 2019 alone. As a result, 7,000 people were killed and injured," Bortnikov said.