Serbian President hospitalized

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić was hospitalized in the cardiology Department of the Military Medical Academy of Belgrade due to cardiovascular problems.
Report informs that the information was disseminated by the administration of the Serbian leader.
"The General Secretariat of the President of Serbia informs the public that President Aleksandar Vučić was hospitalized in the Military Medical Academy late on November 15 due to cardiovascular problems," the statement said.
Viktoriya Lebedeva - DementyevaNews Author