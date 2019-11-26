Albania earthquake: President said situation was very dramatic

At least six people have died and 300 people have been injured after the most powerful earthquake to hit Albania in decades rocked the capital, Tirana, and surrounding region, causing several buildings to collapse and burying residents in the rubble, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The 6.4-magnitude quake struck shortly before 4am local time (0300 GMT) on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, the second powerful tremor to hit the region in two months. It was centred 19 miles west of Tirana, at a shallow depth of six miles. Scores of aftershocks included three with preliminary magnitudes of between 5.1 and 5.4.

Albanian president Ilir Meta said the situation in the town of Thumane, closest to the epicentre, was very dramatic. “All efforts are being made to take the people out of the ruins,” he said, and called on the cabinet to request international assistance.