Peru’s ex-president shoots himself when police tried to arrest him

Former Peruvian President Alan Garcia shot himself when the police tried to detain him on corruption charges, Report informs citing Interfax.

The incident occurred at his home in Lima. By the preliminary data, Garcia shot himself in the neck. The ex-President has already been taken to the hospital in Lima. The severity of his injuries is not reported.

Notably, Alan Garcia was the president of Peru twice - in 1985-1990 and 2006-2011.

Garcia is suspected of receiving bribes from the Brazilian company Odebrecht in Peru. In Latin America, the company spent hundreds of millions of dollars on bribing high-ranking officials, ministers and presidents to obtain profitable state contracts.