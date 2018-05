Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ Over 100 Al-Shabaab militants attacked a police station in Kenya, injured one policeman taking weapon with ammunition.

Report informs citing AFP, the police states.

The attack committed in Wajir region, on Somalia border overnight.

According to the information, over ten thousand cartridges, 13 АK-47 machine guns and police uniform taken from the station.