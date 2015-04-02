​Al-Qaeda militants free hundreds of prisoners attacking a jail in Yemen

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The militants of Al-Qaeda international terrorist network attacked the provincial capital of Hadhramaut at night, Al Mukalla, in the south-east of Yemen. Report informs citing TASS, militants attacked the central prison of the city and freed hundreds of prisoners.

According to the local sources, there are some clashes in a few areas of the city, located at 480 km from Aden. In addition, clashes have covered the vicinity near the presidential palace, security department, building of the central bank and the port.

The father of Osama bin Laden was from Hadramawt.