Al-Mesbar vessel sinks killing 20 Iraqi sailors

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ The bodies of 20 Iraqi sailors have been recovered after their ship sank following a collision off the country's southern coast.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, Iraqi Transport Ministry and Ports Office said.

"On August 19, the Al-Mesbar vessel sank in the Khor Abdullah maritime canal following the collision with Royal Arsenal foreign-flagged vessel", ministry said.

Rescuers saved 11 people.

Notably, Khor Abdullah maritime canal locates between Iraq and Kuwait.

Royal Arsenal cargo ship sails under the state flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. It was registered at the port of Kingston. The length of the cargo ship is 189 meters.