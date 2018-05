Baku. 25 August. REPORT. AZ / Iraqi security forces freed Al-Kayyara city from ISIS militants.

Report informs citing the TASS, Administration of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi reported.

Notably, Al-Kayyara city located in South of Mosul.

According to the information, the process of the liberation of Al-Kayyara by Iraqi security forces started earlier this week.