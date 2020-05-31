Al-Aqsa Mosque reopens after lockdown

Jerusalem's Temple Mount, the third holiest site in Islam, opened Sunday for the first time in 70 days following its closure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

A few days ago, the Islamic Waqf, in charge of running the mosque's affairs, sterilized the mosque and set instructions for the worshipers coming to pray there to adhere to health instructions and prevent overcrowding inside the buildings and courtyards.

"The patience of worshippers over the pandemic resulted in the return to the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque after 70 days of closure," Omar Kiswani, director of Al Aqsa Mosque, said.

Head of the Islamic Higher Council in Jerusalem Shaikh Ekrema Sabri called on anyone suffering from health issues not to attend and pray at the mosque.

Earlier, the Palestinian authorities decided to open all mosques and churches, subject to the wearing of medical masks and the observance of social distance during prayer.