Erdoğan gives AK Party chairman Yıldırım mandate to form new government as PM

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ sident Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave newly appointed AK Party chairman Binali Yıldırım the mandate to form a new government as prime minister following the resignation of Ahmet Davutoğlu, the presidency said, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Erdoğan handed Yıldırım the mandate in a meeting at the presidential palace hours after the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) chose him as its new chairman at an emergency convention.

The members of the Cabinet of the 65th government is expected to be announced afterward.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) held an emergency convention on Sunday where Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications Minister Binali Yıldırım was elected as the new chairman after receiving support from 1,405 party delegates.

Davutoğlu offered his resignation to Erdoğan at 06:00 p.m. (1500GMT). Yıldırım went to the Presidential Complex after the convention at 07:00 p.m. and was authorized to form the new cabinet.