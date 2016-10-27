UNICEF: Airstrike on Syria’s Idlib killed 22 children and 6 teachers

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Air strikes that hit a school in moderate-held Idlib province in northwest Syria killed 22 children and six teachers.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, UN children's agency UNICEF said.

Idlib is located in north-west Syria, 40 kilometers from Aleppo. Since March 2015 the city is under the control of militants of various Islamist groups. The armed conflict continues in Syria since March 2011, during which more than 220,000 people killed.