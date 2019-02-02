Airport in Australia evacuated over 'emergency'

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Australia's Brisbane International Airport is in a state of lockdown as police respond to an incident. There are reports of a man being armed with knives, and authorities have declared a bomb threat, Report informs citing Sputnik International.

"Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act tonight at Brisbane Airport due an emergency situation," Queensland Police said in a statement.

A man who allegedly claimed to have a bomb has been arrested by police.

Police said in a statement that there were no injuries to police officers or any members of the public. Searches and further investigations in the airport are ongoing.