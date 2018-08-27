Aircrafts of Tajik Air Force strike at Afghanistan

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ / Aircrafts of Tajik Air Force have stroke Darkad area in the province of Tahar in the north-east of Afghanistan this night, Report informs citing the Khaama Press.

It is noted that the air strikes were carried out after the clashes that occurred the day before between local alleged drug traffickers and Tajik border guards.

According to the state Committee of National Security of Tajikistan, two Tajik foresters were killed and one was seriously injured near the border as a result of the attack of a group of violators from Afghanistan.