AirAsia flight QZ8501: Unconfirmed passenger list shows 23 no-shows

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The list or manifest, recorded at 9.39am Indonesia time (10.39 Singapore time) on Sunday showed that 155 passengers were checked in on the flight - 68 women and 70 men, 16 children and one infant. There were several families travelling together on the plane, according to the list. Also on board were two pilots and five cabin crew.

Report informs citing Straits Times, There were 23 no-shows. Of the no shows, four are children, eight are women, and 11 are men. There were also three infants who did not check in.

The Airbus A320-200 left Juanda international airport in Surabaya in east Java at 5.35am (Indonesia time) on Sunday and was expected to arrive in Singapore at 8.30am. It lost contact with air traffic control at 7.24am (Indonesia time). Indonesia is one hour behind Singapore.