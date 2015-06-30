​Ahmet Davutoglu: We will support our candidate up to the end

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "We have one candidate for the post of the chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. We will keep it until the last second. We did not nominate Ismet Yilmaz to trade with other candidates at some point."

Report informs citing Turkish media reports, this was announced by the Prime Minister, Chairman of the Justice and Development Party Ahmet Davutoglu at a group meeting of MPs, representing his party.

According to him, the president hadn't been and wouldn't be part of the coalition discussions, as well as the fact that the elections for the post of Majlis chairman are not connected with the creation of the government: "We have reached this level, breaking the circuit and overcoming certain prohibitions. And in the future we won't bow knees before the ban"

The Grand National Assembly started elections of a new chairman.